With anticipated Growth Deal funding of £36m from UK Government and the same from the NI Executive, alongside other partner contributions, this deal is set to shape the future trajectory of the

region.

The formal signing of the Growth Deal, Heads of Terms agreement, represents a significant milestone in advancing the economy of the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough. The official launch took place at Ulster University’s Coleraine Campus on Wednesday, April 24, and brought together influential leaders, dignitaries, and stakeholders to celebrate collaborative efforts towards sustainable growth and development.

The First and Deputy First Ministers Michelle O'Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly pictured with Finance Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Council Cllr Steven Callaghan, Council Chief Executive David Jackson and Lord Caine, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Northern Ireland at the signing of the deal. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Steven Callaghan noted the importance of the investment for the future prosperity of the Borough and its citizens.

“This is just the beginning of our journey, and I would like to personally thank all of our delivery and funding partners for helping us get to this stage.”

First Minister, Michelle O’Neill MLA said it was a great opportunity to showcase the City and Growth Deals initiative.

She added: “This is one of four deals covering the whole of the north with £1.3 billion capital investment over the next 10-20 years. Our four City and Growth Deals have the potential to increase the number of good jobs, promote regional balance and raise productivity which is the driver of improving living standards.

"The deals are helping to create a more dynamic and competitive economy here. Importantly, the deals will have a positive impact on the quality of life for so many including our young people, our businesses, and the many visitors who flock to the Causeway Coast and Glens.”

Deputy First Minister, Emma Little-Pengelly MLA reaffirmed the Executive’s support for the City and Growth Deals initiative. She said: “The projects that will be delivered through this deal will help improve infrastructure, create employment opportunities and upskill the local labour force. The increase in key transport links will also attract more visitors to this beautiful area, creating even more opportunities for economic activity and further positioning Causeway Coast and Glens as a ‘go to’ area for business and tourism.

“This multi-million pound investment is a great example of government, business and academia working together to tackle issues and make a real difference.”

Minister of Finance, Dr Caoimhe Archibald MLA described the signing of the Heads of Terms document as “a significant milestone”, adding: “Growing up in Coleraine, and now calling the area home, I know the positive impact this funding will have. The substantial injection of £100million into the Causeway Coast and Glens region is a game-changer for the area.

