£10M Dobbies store to create 100 jobs

The new store will be one of the largest in the Dobbies’ UK Garden Centre estate and represents a £10 Million investment in a 110,000sq ft unit.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Billy Webb said: “I am absolutely delighted to welcome Dobbies to Antrim. This new flagship store will bring over 150 new full and part time jobs to the Borough and represents another significant investment which will further enhance Antrim’s reputation as a destination for retail, leisure, food and hospitality.”

Councillor Sam Flanagan, Chair of the Planning Committee said: “This is a significant planning decision by the Council which will complement the existing attractions in Antrim and bring many new visitors to the Borough.”

Artist Impression of Dobbies Store at The Junction, Antrim.

Graeme Jenkins, Chief Executive at Dobbies, commented: “We’re delighted to have been given the green light to move ahead with our plans to open our store at The Junction, building on the success of our established Lisburn garden centre. Its prime position off the M2, just north of Belfast City Centre and towards the popular Antrim coast, will allow us to bring the Dobbies experience to a new area within Northern Ireland.”