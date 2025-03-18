£150k business spruce up programme approved for Antrim and Newtownabbey
The sum of £154,000 will be shared among 48 applicants through the Urban Shop Frontage Scheme.
Councillors agreed to the funding at a meeting of the council’s Economic Development Committee, at Mossley Mil.
The grant provides up to £4,999 to eligible businesses and property owners to improve the exterior of commercial premises.
During the first phase of the scheme in Ballyclare and Randalstown, 81 applications were received and a further 58 during the second phase in Glengormley, Crumlin and Antrim.
Antrim SDLP Councillor Roisin Lynch asked about the source of the funding. An officer reported that 90 per cent is provided by the Department for Communities (DfC) and ten per cent by the council. Last September, the council secured almost £400k from DfC towards the Urban Shop Frontage Scheme.
Grants of 80 per cent are made available with 20 per cent contributed by the business or property owner. The scheme is jointly funded by the local authority and provides a combined budget of £434k overall. To date, £146,100 has been awarded to 44 businesses.
Cllr Lynch said: “I am very happy to support this further tranche and welcome all the work that is going on.”
Fourth Round
The recommendation to approve was seconded by Macedon DUP Cllr Ben Mallon. The committee also gave approval for a further £60k in preparation for a fourth round of funding.
Meanwhile, members have agreed to the second phase of a council-funded shop front improvement programme for local districts.
A report to the committee said: “The aim of the Shop Front Improvement Programme is to visually enhance commercial areas outside town centres, improving the overall appearance of the street and changing the way residents and visitors view local retail areas.”
The programme covers minor works to include painting, signage, window dressing and other visual improvements, starting in Macedon and ThreemileWater areas.
It was agreed the programme would be implemented in stages during the council term, between 2023-2027, with businesses in Abbots Cross, Hillview, Monkstown and Carnmoney village set to benefit during the first phase. To date, 24 businesses have completed works at a total cost of £56k.
The second phase will provide a budget of almost £140k, covering 13 new areas, such as The Diamond, Rathcoole, Ballyduff and Mallusk, in Newtownabbey and Parkhall and Greystone in Antrim. It is proposed this phase will open for applications in April.
Cllr Lynch moved the recommendation to approve welcoming the inclusion for Antrim town.
Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter
