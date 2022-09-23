£16.5m Sensata technology centre approved for Newtownabbey

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council have approved the application for the 61,500 sq. ft development at Global Point Business Park, which is expected to create around 150 jobs during the construction phase.

Sensata Technologies has more than 100 years of experience in designing and developing sensors, controllers and other solutions that create insights for its global customer base.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Its new research and development centre at Global Point will act as a regional hub within Europe and will accommodate up to 550 employees.

A computer generated image of the Sensata plant.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross said: “Sensata’s decision to locate its new regional hub at Global Point represents the confidence investors have in the borough.

“The council recently signed off on one of the biggest advanced manufacturing investments in Northern Ireland’s history - a new £150m facility by Ardagh Metal Packaging.

“Plans are also underway for the creation of a £100m Advanced Manufacturing and Innovation Centre (AMIC), led by Queen’s University.

“These strategic investments will act as an economic stimulus, attracting other companies to the area and cementing Global Point as a centre of advanced manufacturing excellence.”