£1m grant programme open for applications in Mid Ulster

Online applications are now open and will close on Friday April 15 at 3pm.
The funding will provide financial support for a range of activity from sports, arts and culture, community development and good relations projects.
Grants will be available in:
Small Sports Development
Sports Capital Development
Strategic Sports Development
Sports Representative Individuals/Teams (rolling programme*)
School Sports Access
Community Venues
Strategic Community Development
Strategic Events
Community Local Festival (rolling programme*)
Strategic Arts & Culture
Good Relations (rolling programme*)
Decade of Anniversaries (rolling programme*)
Capital Discretionary Grant
Small Arts, Culture, Heritage & Community – to include such activities as; community litter picks, environmental planting, community projects, and cultural and heritage projects and celebrations.
Before completing an online application, please read through the Grant Aid Guidance available online at www.midulstercouncil.org/grants and contact the designated Council support officer for more information.
Speaking about the investment, the Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Paul McLean said : “I’m delighted to see that the Council is reinforcing its commitment to community and voluntary groups in the district by providing substantial funding, illustrating the strength and importance of the sector in our district. With a pot of nearly £1M available this year, there is the potential for some fantastic projects, events and activities to be completed across the district that could make a huge difference to our local communities.
“I would encourage any groups interested in applying to do so online. I look forward to seeing the fantastic work that will take place across the district as a result.”
The Good Relations funding is made possible by The Northern Ireland Executive Office. For advice or further information contact the Council’s community development service on 03000 132 132 or email [email protected]