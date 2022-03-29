£1m grant programme open for applications in Mid Ulster

Online applications are now open and will close on Friday April 15 at 3pm.

The funding will provide financial support for a range of activity from sports, arts and culture, community development and good relations projects.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grants will be available in:

Grant applications close on April 15.

Small Sports Development

Sports Capital Development

Strategic Sports Development

Sports Representative Individuals/Teams (rolling programme*)

School Sports Access

Community Venues

Strategic Community Development

Strategic Events

Community Local Festival (rolling programme*)

Strategic Arts & Culture

Good Relations (rolling programme*)

Decade of Anniversaries (rolling programme*)

Capital Discretionary Grant

Small Arts, Culture, Heritage & Community – to include such activities as; community litter picks, environmental planting, community projects, and cultural and heritage projects and celebrations.

Before completing an online application, please read through the Grant Aid Guidance available online at www.midulstercouncil.org/grants and contact the designated Council support officer for more information.

Speaking about the investment, the Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Paul McLean said : “I’m delighted to see that the Council is reinforcing its commitment to community and voluntary groups in the district by providing substantial funding, illustrating the strength and importance of the sector in our district. With a pot of nearly £1M available this year, there is the potential for some fantastic projects, events and activities to be completed across the district that could make a huge difference to our local communities.

“I would encourage any groups interested in applying to do so online. I look forward to seeing the fantastic work that will take place across the district as a result.”