£1m investment in Portrush’s White House

The White House Portrush, the renowned family owned department store, has completed the latest investment into a new elevated shopping experience.

Segmented into three sizeable projects, the overall £1m refurbishment is part of a long-term major investment plan headed by Ulster Stores owner, Neville Moore. The first two phases of works involved the ground and second floors.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Situated on the Main Street of Portrush since 1891, with a rich history and heritage, the department store is an integral part of Portrush.

Ulster Stores staff Claire Huston, Abigail Holmes and Phil Bray outside the newly refurbished White House in Portrush

The refurbishment project of 2022 offers a new look and design to the department store’s first floor, home to the womenswear department and popular restaurant, Trocadero.

Despite the difficulties faced by the high street during the pandemic, the local family have maintained to keep the doors open and the investment project on track, with the hope of achieving another three phases of development works by 2025.

Ulster Stores Owner, Neville Moore said: “We are really delighted to finally launch the new and first floor of The White House, Portrush. The first floor now has an art deco feel, with dividing screens to break it up into separate zones, showcasing our sought after and diverse brands. Alongside the casual and outdoor brands the store has a substantial offering of trend driven brands, such as Vero Moda, Esprit, Fransa and B-Young with new collections arriving every month. New to the White House is the new leisurewear department, offering fantastic activewear brands such as Under Armour, Only Play, Guess and Esprit Sports.

“This project complements last two renovations when we first launched our new Home Living department showcasing high quality furniture pieces, and revamped our ground floor offering for menswear, accessories, cookshop, local artisan products and gifting.