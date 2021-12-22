Economy Minister Gordon Lyons with Ian Luney, commercial Director at EPUKI, during a recent visit to the site.

Owners EP UK Investments announced Siemens will be providing the flexible open cycle gas turbine generating units, associated with the transition of the current coal fired generation to lower carbon, gas fired generation at the Carrickfergus site.

Following an EU competitive tender process, the appointment of Siemens represents a milestone step forward in having the new gas fired generation operational by September 2023 as planned.

The two new Kilroot Open Cycle Gas Turbine (OCGT) units will significantly contribute to a decrease of CO2 emissions at the site.

The OCGT units will only be dispatched to meet system needs when there is insufficient renewable energy available on the electricity grid.

Commenting on the appointment, EPUKI commercial director, Ian Luney, said: “EPUKI are committed to investing in the Kilroot site, securing jobs and developing new energy infrastructure in the heart of the Mid and East Antrim Borough Council area.

“I am delighted to announce the appointment of Siemens as the suppliers of the new Open Cycle Gas Turbine (OCGT) units at Kilroot. They have huge experience and expertise in this sector.

“The successful installation of the new gas generating units will help significantly reduce our carbon footprint on the site, whilst also maintaining security of electricity supply for homes and businesses across Northern Ireland.

Technology 'highly efficient'

“The highly efficient OCGT technology is designed to complement wind and other renewable generation on the electricity system, helping Northern Ireland play its part in tackling climate change.

“The OCGT units are only used when there is insufficient renewable energy on the system. This helps maximise the levels of renewable energy used by consumers every day.”

Ian added: “For many years, the coal fired generating plant at Kilroot has provided a vital source of electricity for homes and businesses across Northern Ireland.

“Our employees and supply chain businesses should be very proud of this.

“The transition from coal to gas is part of the overall energy transition in Northern Ireland to ever greater use and reliance upon renewable energy. The gas fired units are central to our plans for developing the Kilroot Energy Park and will ensure it remains a key strategic part of the borough’s economy moving forward.”