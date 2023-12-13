A proposed £20m warehouse distribution centre at Nutts Corner was approved by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee at a meeting on Monday evening.

The site of the planned development is the former Northern Ireland Electricity training centre at Dundrod Road, adjacent to the Lidl regional distribution centre at Nutts Corner Roundabout.

A report to the committee says during the pre-application community consultation, 21 neighbouring properties were notified and no letters of objection were received.

Councillors have been told the applicant, Tamar (Selby Ltd), has indicated the proposal represents a “major storage and distribution proposal, which will make a significant long-term contribution to the local and regional economy through the creation of between 90-100 construction jobs and up to 290 distribution jobs”.

The proposed warehouse distribution centre site at Nutts Corner. Pic supplied by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

It has also been stated the proposed development represents an investment in the region of approximately £20m.

The proposal seeks permission for the construction of a storage and distribution warehouse with an ancillary workshop to include parking and landscaping and hard standing area to be utilised for the turning and manoeuvring of heavy good vehicles and parking as well as 68 docking bays. Access to the site will be at Dundrod Road.

The report continues: “To offset the visual impact of the development, the applicant proposes to introduce a significant level of planting to the boundaries of the former airfield site.” The committee heard the proposed development “will not have a detrimental impact on the character of the area”.

Planning agent Eamonn Loughrey said his client has owned the site for the past seven years during which he has made “significant investment” which includes a new access road.

Mr Loughrey suggested the scale of employment on the site will be “significant” with the creation of up to 290 full-time jobs and 100 construction jobs.

He went on to say the site at Nutts Corner, in close proximity to the airport and road network, is “in high demand” and there has been “very keen interest in this site”. “The proposal will be a significant boost to the local economy,” he added.

Threemilewater Alliance Alderman Tom Campbell moved the recommendation to grant the application, seconded by Ballyclare DUP Councillor Jeannie Archibald-Brown. Following a vote, planning permission was approved unanimously.