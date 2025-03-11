£20m investment in major transformation plans for Limavady's Roe Park Resort
Galgorm Collection has announced the start of “a bold new era” for the Limavady hotel, unveiling the first of four £5 million investment programmes in Roe Valley Resort.
The first £5 million investment gets under way this year in two phases as the resort introduces “next-level entertainment for younger visitors”.
From a giant-sized Helter Skelter and soft play area to a brand-new kids' park, arcade, and thrilling pool slides, the new facilities can be accessed by both hotel residents and day visitors.
In June, the Galgorm Collection will bring its acclaimed Italian restaurant, Fratelli, to the North West for the first time. Designed as a welcoming space for both locals and resort guests, Fratelli will offer a warm, family-friendly atmosphere where children can enjoy making their own pizzas, adding a fun and interactive dining experience.
Later this year, in the second-phase investment, Roe Valley Resort will unveil a new bar and adult-only spa, providing a tranquil escape for guests which will be open in time for Christmas.
Golf lovers can also anticipate enhancements to the award-winning PGA-standard 18-hole golf course later this year.
The development follows Galgorm Collection’s £28 million acquisition of Roe Valley Resort and Galgorm Castle Estate last November. The group has committed a multi-million-pound investment programme over the next five years to elevate both properties to new heights.
Welcoming the plans, Colin Johnston, Managing Director, Galgorm Collection, said: “Roe Valley Resort has long been a cherished destination, known for its stunning setting, warm hospitality, and exceptional golf and spa experiences. This investment allows us to build on that legacy, enhancing the resort’s unique charm while introducing exciting new features that will appeal to loyal guests, the local community, and new visitors alike.
"Our vision is to elevate Roe Valley Resort as one of Northern Ireland’s most sought-after destinations, offering even more for guests to experience and enjoy. We look forward to unveiling these exciting developments while ensuring the resort continues to provide the outstanding service and character it is known for.”
Steeped in history, Roe Valley Resort occupies a 150-acre estate that was once home to an 18th-century manor house and the first hydroelectric