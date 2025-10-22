Planning permission was granted for five applications for proposed new housing in Ballyclare, at a meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee, at Mossley Mill, on Monday evening.

Planning officer Alicia Leathem told the committee the proposals by Blue Horizon (Ballycorr Ltd) are for a total of 114 residential properties.

Thirty-three houses and four apartments are planned for land between Ballyeaston Road and Elizabeth Gardens. The proposal includes garages, landscaping, NIE sub-station and extraction of rock. The former Craighill Quarry is located to the north of the site.

Two letters of objection were received highlighting concerns over the built environment and souterrain, water environment and potential flood risk.

Proposed Ballyclare housing sites. Pic supplied by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

A committee report stated: “Associated site works include the development of a sub-station and the extraction of a significant amount of rock from the site in order to provide an appropriate ground level given the topography of the lands.

“It is considered that the level of extraction is acceptable subject to a condition requiring no development to commence until the rock extraction has been completed.”

Planning consultant David Worthington told the committee the proposed development represented an investment of £24m which would sustain between 50 and 80 jobs.

“We have created capacity in the area by increasing the size of pipework at a cost of £186,000,” he added. Mr Worthington went on to say that a full archaeological investigation has been carried out.

Metal Fence

Ballyclare DUP Councillor Jeannie Archibald-Brown asked about protections for the souterrain. She was advised a “very robust metal fence” is in place.

Macedon Ulster Unionist Cllr Robert Foster asked about the amount of basalt to be removed and to what depth. He was told the “majority” of material produced would be re-used on-site, for roads, for example.

Threemilewater Alliance Alderman Tom Campbell moved the recommendation to approve planning permission, seconded by Cllr Archibald-Brown. Permission was granted after ten councillors voted in favour with one against.

A proposal for 26 dwellings, (amendment to PAC approval ) electricity sub-station, open space, play area and associated site works at land north-west of 93-103 (odd nos.) Ballycorr Road, was approved.

A committee report said: “The application site was previously occupied by a detached farm dwelling and associated outbuildings. The site also includes part of an old horse walking track.

“All buildings on the site have since been demolished, and a number of dwellings previously approved under the core permission are currently under construction.”

The proposed development comprises eight detached and 18 semi-detached dwellings. There were no letters of objection.

“The new scheme is proposing a reconfigured lay-out and it is considered that this lay-out is appropriate to the character and topography of the site and the surrounding area,” a committee report said.

“One area of open space is shown to the north-west of the residential units and contains a children’s play park. The public open space forming part of this application and that being provided for the entire development site, is considered to be well-located and is easily accessible.

“The proposed areas of open space will contribute to the aesthetics of the overall scheme,” the report stated.

Ballyclare Alliance Ald Lewis Boyle proposed accepting the recommendation to approve the application, seconded by Cllr Flanagan and was granted following a unanimous vote.

The proposed construction of 17 dwellings s (amendment to PAC approval), geocellular tank and site works north-west of and adjoining the rear boundaries of 93-103 (odd numbers) Ballycorr Road, was agreed.

Cllr Flanagan proposed approving the recommendation to approve the application, seconded by party colleague Glengormley Cllr Alison Bennington and was agreed unanimously.

Permission was granted by the committee for the erection of 14 dwellings (amendment to PAC approval) and all other associated site works to the north of and adjoining the rear boundaries of 4 Cunningham Place and 13 -23 Elizabeth Gardens (odd numbers) and north-east of 4 Cunningham Place, Ballycorr.

Approval of this application was proposed by Cllr Flanagan, seconded by Ald Boyle and agreed following a unanimous vote.

The proposed construction of 20 new dwellings (amendment to PAC approval) and associated site works east of 92 Ballyeaston Road and north of 88 Ballyeaston Road, was also agreed.

Cllr Flanagan proposed approving the application, seconded by Cllr Bennington and was agreed unanimously.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter