Two new state-of-the-art covered padel courts are to open at Galgorm Castle.

The £300,000 investment will see the Galgorm Collection expanding its award-winning leisure offering in the Ballymena area.

Set to open in October, the courts – designed and constructed by Rocklyn - form the latest addition to the estate, which already features an 18-hole championship golf course, pitch & putt course, golf academy and Toptracer driving range.

Padel blends elements of tennis and squash to create a fast-paced, sociable sport, typically played in doubles on an enclosed court.

Padel blends elements of tennis and squash to create a fast-paced, sociable sport. Image: submitted

“We’re delighted to bring this dynamic and fast-growing sport to Galgorm Castle,” said Colin Johnston, managing director for Galgorm Collection. “The new courts complement our existing sporting facilities and form part of our ongoing investment in creating premium, inclusive leisure experiences for both locals and visitors to enjoy.”

Galgorm Castle aims to become a flagship destination for the sport with plans to add a further six courts in the future.

“Padel has exploded in popularity across Europe in recent years, and we’re proud to be at the forefront of this movement, by supporting the growth of this exciting sport in Northern Ireland,” added Mr Johnston.

Set to open in October 2025, the covered padel courts represent an investment of £300k. Image: submitted

“Whether you're a seasoned player or trying it for the first time, our courts at Galgorm Castle will offer the perfect setting to get active, have fun and connect with others – all within the stunning natural surroundings of this historic estate.”

The new padel courts will operate on a flexible pay-and-play model, with no membership required. The group also plans to add both indoor and outdoor tennis courts in the future.

This latest development follows Galgorm Collection’s acquisition of the Galgorm Castle Estate in November 2024, part of a landmark £50 million investment which also included the purchase of Roe Valley Resort in Limavady.

The luxury hospitality group has invested £120 million over the past two decades and currently employs over 1,400 people across flagship hotels and dining destinations including Galgorm in Ballymena and The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat in Templepatrick.

In May 2025, the group’s flagship resort, Galgorm, unveiled a £3 million investment into a guestroom refurbishment programme and plans for a nature-immersive Forest Spa Garden.