A £2.95m planning proposal relating to Glengormley’s Tramways Shopping Centre has been submitted to Antrim and Newtownabbey Council.

An application is being considered by the council for the demolition of part of the centre, proposed extension to the adjacent Eurospar retail unit at Antrim Road along with additional associated forecourt parking and landscaped space to link beside the remaining centre.

A letter of opposition has been on behalf of Iceland Foods Ltd which has been an anchor tenant at the centre for 28 years.

Mark Adrain, Henderson Group property director, said: “Henderson Group Property has submitted plans to Antrim and Newtownabbey Council proposing an extension to the Henderson Retail operated Eurospar Glenwell after the acquisition of the Tramways Shopping Centre.

Tramways Centre, Glengormley. Pics: Google Maps

“Plans are in keeping with the council’s regeneration plans, and complement the previous external upgrades of the store alongside the recently installed electric vehicle charging on-site in line with our commitment towards providing accessible green infrastructure.

“Should plans go ahead and upon completion of the project, we aim to create a total of 12 new full and part-time jobs for the local area, plus an extended range of local products and services, with value and quality in mind, for our local shoppers.

Community Supermarket

“We believe this new-look community supermarket will also create additional footfall for existing retailers, while also acting as a catalyst to create a high quality public realm area. We look forward to sharing further plans with council and our local community as our application progresses.”

Glengormley town centre. Pic supplied by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

A planning statement for Henderson Group Property says: “The Tramways Shopping Centre comprises two blocks of retail units, one of which is to be demolished and redeveloped as part of the proposed development.

“It is proposed that Eurospar Glenwell will be extended with part of the Tramways Shopping Centre demolished and a landscaped public realm implemented to provide connectivity between the two sites where currently there is no connectivity.

“The proposed development is centrally located and a highly accessible location for those walking and cycling and, as noted, connectivity will be improved within the site.

Tramways Shopping Centre, Glengormley. Pics: Google Maps

"The proposal – both the design of the extension and the landscaped space – will make a positive contribution to Glengormley, particularly in terms of place making, connectivity and landscaping and is compatible with surrounding commercial uses.”