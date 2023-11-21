A proposal for new £6m warehouse facilities in Ballyearl Business Park was approved by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee on Monday.

Montgomery Transport is seeking to construct two distribution warehouses at Houston’s Corner in Newtownabbey where is has been operating since the 1990s.

Director Mark Montgomery told the meeting additional warehouses “will allow further development and growth of the business”.

He added: “Ballyearl Business Park has a long history for us. In 1990, Montgomery relocated to this site. This proposal is essential for the business to meet service needs of Montgomery Transport and its partners who require additional warehouse space in Northern Ireland since Brexit.

The proposed warehouses site in Ballyearl. Pic: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

“Montgomery is a major employer and a significant contributor to the the local economy. The site is physically suitable for development. It is enclosed by a yard to the west and significant industrial land to the east.”

Mr Montgomery went on to say the parent company, which has been serving Northern Ireland for more than 50 years, has 2,500 employees. It transports items including food, drink, medical supplies, furniture and electronics. The company has indicated the proposed development could lead to the creation of between 50 and 100 new jobs at the Ballyearl site.

The planning committee was advised that Department for Infrastructure Roads has no objection to the proposed access arrangements or parking provision and it is considered “the proposal will not prejudice road safety or significantly inconvenience the flow of traffic”.

Parking Provision

Senior planning officer Alicia Leathem told the meeting the proposed new buildings would be parallel to each other “to allow for manoeuvring of vehicles”. She said the service provided by the haulage company is “of regional and national significance”.

She indicated the proposed buildings are necessary to address “increasing pressure on warehousing space”. “It is accepted that the proposal will make a long-term sustainable contribution to the local economy.”

The officer went on to say although the buildings would have an “industrial appearance”, it is not considered they would have a “detrimental impact on the character of this rural area” and there would be “no detrimental impact on neighbouring properties”.

Committee chair Macedon Ulster Unionist Councillor Robert Foster asked about refrigeration on the site. He was informed the company no longer uses temperature controlled vehicles and focuses on “ambient goods”. Glengormley DUP Cllr Alison Bennington asked how policy would allow the development of a green field site.

Barry Diamond, the council’s principal planning officer, explained this would be “sustainable development in the countryside” as it would be expansion of a current business already in the countryside.

A report to the committee says: “Montgomery Transport Group runs four of its own distribution sites, that being on lands adjoining the application site at Ballyearl, one in Preston, Leeds and Rugby and it also operates from partner distribution sites in Nottingham, Birmingham, Dublin and Glasgow. The company operates a fleet in excess of 300 vehicles and 900 trailers and provides a wide range of logistic services.”

Products that are moved through the supply chain by Montgomery Transport are from global sources but mainly from the UK mainland and the Republic of Ireland through daily services, councillors were told.

Planning permission was granted after ten councillors voted in favour of approving the application with Cllr Bennington voting against.