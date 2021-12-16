£90m investment at Newtownabbey’s Global Point announced after City Deal signed

The council has worked with Queen’s University Belfast to secure the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Centre (AMIC) project, which will result in an investment of £90 million at Global Point in Newtownabbey.

This new facility aims to act as a catalyst in the advanced manufacturing sector for the research, design and manufacture of new products and processes at a regional level and beyond.

Believed to be the first of its kind on the island of Ireland, the facility will be developed in partnership with the private sector.

Secretary of State Brandon Lewis at the ICC Belfast. Picture Matt Mackey / Press Eye

The local government authority is contributing £10 million to the scheme and will be working closely with supply chain businesses to ensure that they can both contribute to and benefit from AMIC and boost the economy. It is anticipated that up to 1,500 jobs will be created over the life of the project.

AMIC will be located at Global Point, which is already home to RLC and is soon to be joined by Sensata Technologies, which is advancing the development of a new state of the art research and design headquarters representing an investment of £16.5 million. The Sensata project will take approximately two years to complete and will accommodate 450-500 employees.

Ardagh Metal Packaging has also recently announced its decision to locate a new 58,000 square metre, can manufacturing plant at Global with an investment of 200 million dollars.

Council says these exceptional investments demonstrate Antrim and Newtownabbey’s track record as a strategic investment location and will serve to create a world class cluster for advanced manufacturing.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Billy Webb, said; “The City Deal is a major boost to the economic prospects of Antrim and Newtownabbey and indeed the wider region. It will be a key component of the council’s future growth plans for the borough and a key milestone for all the partners involved.

“The success of the iconic AMIC project and other elements that the council will be involved in are critically important to our residents because of the jobs and training opportunities that they generate for residents and for our businesses through the local supply chain.”

In a statment, council added it will work with its partners to promote employability and skills interventions and digital advancements.

“Through these activities it is anticipated that 20,000 new jobs will be created across the region which are required to drive our economy forward. The programmes supported will seek to help both those entering the workforce and people who wish to upskill or reskill to benefit from job opportunities.

“The digital element of the City Deal will help the region to keep pace with technological and societal change and indeed get ahead of these changes by maximising the opportunities for the region to be distinct and competitive. Future opportunities will include the establishment of regional innovation hubs and challenge funds which the council will seek to secure for the borough.”