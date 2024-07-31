Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of the UK’s fastest growing leisure operators, Hollywood Bowl Group strikes a deal with Lotus Property for its second NI location at The Boulevard

One of the UK’s fastest growing leisure operators, Hollywood Bowl Group, is headed for its second location in Northern Ireland as part of a £9million redevelopment of designer outlet, The Boulevard.

Landlord Lotus Property submitted a notice for full planning permission for a 23,000sq ft 21-lane bowling alley earlier this week. This will initiate a project to transform the western part of the scheme, creating a ‘Food and Entertainment Quarter’ spanning 60,000sq ft which expands the GLA to approximately 220,000 sq ft.

Hollywood Bowl will join existing long-term tenant Omniplex Cinema at The Boulevard in late 2025 based on current project timelines, with planning expected early 2025 and landlord works beginning Summer 2025.

The FTSE 250 operator, which has 72 sites across the UK, with recent openings in Colchester, Dundee and Merry Hill, and centres due to open in Westwood Cross, Oracle Reading, Inverness as well at The Chimes in Uxbridge.

Alastair Coulson, managing director at Lotus Property said: “Welcoming Hollywood Bowl to The Boulevard is an exciting moment in the scheme’s history as it triggers a multi-million pound redevelopment to create a ‘Food and Entertainment Quarter’.

“The Boulevard is already a successful destination for families and the arrival of Hollywood Bowl and the tranche of new F&B tenants that we expect to follow will support its transition into a compelling day-to-night option for customers.”

This latest tenant signing comes as The Boulevard celebrates its best trading performance in the scheme’s history consistently bucking the national trend for a decline in footfall with sales performance for 2023 v 2022 at 8%.

Laurence Keen, chief finance officer, Hollywood Bowl Group, added: “We’re excited to announce our intention to open a 21-lane bowling alley and family entertainment centre at The Boulevard – our second location in Northern Ireland following our launch here two years ago in Belfast.

“The brand performs extremely well across the UK offering an affordable contemporary entertainment experience for families, and friends to come together for fun games, enjoy food and drink and really make a day of it.

