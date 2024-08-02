Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A public consultation event is planned to take place at Corrs Corner Hotel, next month, into a proposal for two roadside service stations at the A8 Ballynure Road in Newtownabbey.

A proposal of application notice submitted to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for new facilities on both sides of the main thoroughfare was presented to last week’s meeting of the council’s Planning Committee.

The proposal includes associated parking and access roads, new slip roads to/from Ballynure Road and alterations to the existing exits onto Ashley Road. The public consultation event is due to take place on August 29.

The proposed development by Thames Trader Limited, a company linked to the Montgomery Transport Group, would be located adjacent to the east of 50 Ballynure Road and adjacent to the west of 24, 25 and 27 Ashley Road, Newtownabbey, if it is given the go-ahead.

Ashley Road junction. Pic: Google Maps

Last November, the council’s Planning Committee approved an application by Montgomery Transport for new £6m warehouse facilities at Ballyearl Business Park in Newtownabbey.

The local transport company is seeking to construct two distribution warehouses at Houston’s Corner, in Newtownabbey, where it has been operating since the 1990s.

It is anticipated that additional warehouses “will allow further development and growth of the business” and “meet service needs of Montgomery Transport and its partners that require additional warehouse space in Northern Ireland since Brexit”.

The parent company, which has been serving Northern Ireland for more than 50 years, has 2,500 employees.

Meanwhile, last week’s meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee was also advised of a planning application notice for retrospective changes to a previously approved glamping pod site at Ballydunmaul Road, Randalstown.

These include an extension to the site, a change of pod type, an additional glamping pod, a new communal building with decking located on an island, a bridge, jetty and decking.

A public consultation event for this proposal is due to take place at Toome House in Toomebridge also on August 29.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter