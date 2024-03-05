Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Braidwater Group and Radius Housing are inviting members of the public to the session at the West Bann Development Centre, Killowen Court, Coleraine on Thursday, March 7 from 3-7pm. Attendees will have the opportunity to view the proposed plans and liaise with delivery partners involved in the project.

In a statement, the Braidwater Group said: “The Laurel Hill Phase 3 project focuses on the urban regeneration of a vacant zoned site to address local housing needs. This development includes plans for the provision of approximately 90 homes, including several houses tailored for community members with specific accessibility requirements.

"The project is committed to being a low carbon development, incorporating extensive biodiversity and greenery measures. It will also emphasise the preservation of established

trees and the enhancement of green spaces.

"Furthermore, the proposed development aims to stimulate job creation during construction and contribute to the local economy upon occupancy, ultimately fostering the creation of a thriving new neighbourhood within the established community.”

Vincent Bradley, Development Director at The Braidwater Group encouraged everyone to attend: “We consider feedback from members of the public vital to help ensure that

proposed plans align with the requirements of the local community. Our goal is to be considerate neighbours, and we want to hear from anyone who has feedback on this project.”

The information session will operate on a drop-in basis, allowing individuals to attend at their convenience. Doors will be open from 3pm to 7pm, and everyone is welcome to