Pupils told to keep their eyes on the prize as optician visits school

Children at Moorfields Primary School in Ballymena have been encouraged to look after their vision and keep their eyes healthy following a visit from a leading local optometrist.

John Broderick, director at Fitzsimons Opticians in William Street, talked to 30 children about how the eye works, the importance of healthy food and sun protection and what’s involved in a typical eye examination.

John, who was born and raised in the Ballymena area and has 30 years of optical experience, stressed the need for everyone to have regular sight tests to ensure their eyes are in the best possible condition.

He said: “Eye health is incredibly important and with the rise of digital devices and increased screen time it’s increasingly becoming an issue for many people, particularly children. It’s vital we make children and their parents aware of the need for regular sight tests so we can spot any signs of deterioration at the earliest possible stage.

“Visiting the school was a fantastic way to meet young children and get them thinking about their eye health. They were so engaged and keen to learn, while the teacher Ruth Nevin was very welcoming. Hopefully, they will now take some of what we discussed on board to keep their eyes healthy for as long as possible.”

John took over the running of Fitzsimons Opticians in 2023 and the practice has invested in the latest advancements in technology, as well as boasting its own dedicated children’s area to help young children feel more relaxed during appointments.

To find out more or to book an appointment at Fitzsimons Opticians, call 028 2564 0582 or visit www.fitzsimonsopticians.com