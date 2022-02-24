‘Pure Roast Coffee secures first GB supermarket deal

Pictured L-R are Martin Symington, Director of Pure Roast Coffee; and John Hood, Invest NI’s Director of Food & Drink

The £1million deal will see the company supply its filter coffee, whole bean and String & Tag coffee bags to a well-known supermarket.

The company invested almost £1million in its business which included an investment in research & development (R&D) in 2020 to create Northern Ireland’s first string & tag coffee bag, with the support of Invest Northern Ireland. The company has also created ten jobs as part of the investment.

Martin Symington, Director of Pure Roast Coffee, said: “As more people have been working from home during the pandemic, our online coffee sales have rocketed by 60 per cent. Recognising a gap in the market, we used Invest NI’s support for R&D to develop a new String & Tag coffee bag that meets the needs of the modern coffee consumer. The coffee bag is similar to a tea bag and is convenient to use, but doesn’t compromise on high quality flavour.

“Since 2009, Invest NI’s support has been key to our success and has helped us to grow to the stage where we have secured this lucrative GB supermarket deal.”

Invest NI has offered the company £209,295 towards R&D, the creation of ten jobs, and website development.