Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The high quality jobs will be created as a direct result of Queen’s University’s £230 million programme of innovation across three innovation centres

Up to 4,000 high quality jobs will be created in Northern Ireland as a direct result of Queen’s University’s £230 million programme of innovation across three innovation centres as part of the Belfast Region City Deal, with a funding commitment of £170m from the UK Government and Northern Ireland Executive.

Queen’s deputy vice-chancellor Professor Stuart Elborn today told an audience of over 200 internal and external stakeholders, including Economy Minister Conor Murphy and other representatives across government, industry, further and higher education, and the wider community, that significant progress has been made in recent months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Professor Stuart Elborn, said: “Today is a very exciting day as we celebrate the transformational £230m programme of innovation Queen’s is delivering across advanced manufacturing, clinical research, and secure, connected digital technologies, and highlight the impactful work that has been done so to date.

Up to 4,000 high quality jobs will be created in Northern Ireland as a direct result of Queen’s University’s £230 million programme of innovation across three innovation centres as part of the Belfast Region City Deal, with a funding commitment of £170m from the UK Government and Northern Ireland Executive. Pictured are Dr Ryan Feeney, Queen’s vice-president, Strategic Engagement and External Affairs, Professor Stuart Elborn, Queen’s Provost and deputy vice-chancellor, Conor Murphy, Minister for the Economy, Kara Bailie, deputy director of Strategic Programmes at Queen’s, David Quinn, executive director, Belfast Region City Deal at Queen’s

“At Queen’s, we have a rich history and tradition of innovation over 180 years, and now that spirit of innovation continues with our vision as a civic university to bring lasting economic and social benefits to the people of Northern Ireland and beyond.”

Economy Minister Conor Murphy, explained: “The Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Centre, Momentum One Zero, and iREACH Health, will help translate innovation into tangible outcomes for the wider economy, and indeed for wider society. These projects will support the creation of thousands of good jobs right across the north, building a highly skilled workforce, and delivering a prosperous and sustainable economy.

“Not only do they therefore support my four economic objectives, but also wider health, environment, and societal outcomes which we all know are critically important in ensuring good lives for local people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These projects, along with others across the four City and Growth deals, will see public investment of over £1.3 billion which in turn will leverage significant additional investment from the private sector. They will act as catalysts for start-ups, providing entrepreneurs with the resources they need to launch their ideas, and to gain a significant competitive edge, whilst boosting our regional productivity.

“I have no doubt that – with the support of all partners - they will stimulate new industries, support businesses to innovate and expand, and in doing so, create more good jobs right across the north.”

The Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Centre (AMIC), Momentum One Zero, and iREACH Health, delivered through the Belfast Region City Deal, build on the areas where Queen’s has demonstrated research excellence, bringing economic and societal benefits to the people of Northern Ireland and beyond.

Queen’s innovation centres will provide positive impact across the region, and as well as providing up to 4,000 new high-quality jobs, increasing Northern Ireland’s productivity, helping provide regional impact and innovation, and contributing towards Queen’s commitment to net zero by 2040.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The innovation centres are now live and have already been involved in a diverse range of impactful initiatives, from a Smart City-Zens project in the Belfast Market area providing digital technology to tackle common urban problems, to working with local schools to support students to learn skills for the jobs of the future.

Much progress has been made on the centres in recent months. AMIC is a £100m collaborative, innovative powerhouse of advanced manufacturing set to elevate our region globally, which is led by Queen’s and delivered in partnership with industry, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, and Ulster University. Construction recently started on its state-of-the-art Factory of the Future at Global Point in Newtownabbey, with a sod-cutting event attended by Queen’s Vice-Chancellor Professor Sir Ian Greer, US Special Envoy to NI for Economic Affairs Joe Kennedy III, and Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Councillor Neil Kelly.

iREACH Health is a £62m integrated clinical research centre helping Northern Ireland become a global leader in life & health sciences in the next decade, delivered in partnership with Belfast Health and Social Care Trust and Health and Social Care Research and Development Division, Public Health Agency. It recently received full planning approval as it moves towards full business case approval and construction starting on two sites on the Lisburn Road later this year.