The 50,000 sq. ft Range store is one of the largest in Northern Ireland and follows the opening of The Range in Portadown’s The Meadows shopping centre four years ago.

Welcoming the new store, Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Councillor Paul Greenfield said: “It’s great to see The Range open its doors today at The Boulevard, Banbridge. Lots of people there already. It’s a great boost for the area.”

Marks and Spencer is due to open a new £6m store in the Boulevard in the next few months also.

Queue outside The Range at the Boulevard in Banbridge which opens today May 27.

