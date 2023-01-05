Healthcare diagnostics company Randox has confirmed it is to develop a facility on Larne’s Old Glenarm Road as part of its growth plans.

It follows the purchase of a sizeable portion of the site of the Caterpillar plant in the east Antrim town.

The 193,000 sq ft of industrial/warehouse space acquired by Randox, referred to as ‘The South Campus’, had a price of £325,0000 when it went on the market.

A Randox spokesperson said: “Randox have ambitious plans for development and growth and are at the forefront of diagnostic innovation, both nationally and internationally, to drive essential improvements across healthcare.

The Larne facility is focused on the design, manufacture and production of innovative Cat® Power Solutions and services to enable customer success around the globe. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

"We are excited by the acquisition of our Larne site, which will play an integral role within our vibrant life sciences infrastructure.”

It is understood the land was surplus real estate no longer required by Caterpillar due to previously announced changes.

In September of last year, Caterpillar confirmed that over 80 jobs were set to be axed at the company’s Larne plant following a downturn in demand for one its products.

This announcement followed confirmation from the firm in November 2020 that up to 700 production, support and management positions could go, primarily at the Larne manufacturing plant.

The US manufacturing giant continues to operate two sites in Northern Ireland.

The Larne facility is focused on the design, manufacture and production of innovative Cat power solutions and services to “enable customer success around the globe”.

The Springvale facility in west Belfast manufactures and produces major component subassemblies for Cat articulated trucks including axles and transmissions.

