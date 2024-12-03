Northern Ireland’s electricity transmission system operator, SONI, has thanked local communities and landowners in Rasharkin and Kells for their input in identifying a site to accommodate a ‘Mid Antrim Upgrade Project’.

SONI’s transmission grid brings power safely from generators and sends it to the NIE Networks distribution network, which supplies electricity to

every home, farm, community, and business in Northern Ireland.

As more and more renewable energy is created in the north and west of Northern Ireland, SONI says it now needs to invest in the grid to

move that energy “from where it is created in the North and West of Northern Ireland, to the bigger towns and cities in the East, such as Ballymena, Antrim, and Belfast, where most electricity is used”.

The firm said: “The Mid Antrim Upgrade Project is a high-capacity transmission system upgrade between Rasharkin Main Substation and Kells Main Substation in County Antrim. The project will involve a new substation at Terrygowan; a new 110 kV overhead electricity line between Terrygowan and Rasharkin; and an upgrade of the existing double circuit between Kells and Rasharkin.

"Through the strengthening of the grid between the Kells and Rasharkin Main Substations, and the construction of new grid infrastructure, the Mid Antrim Upgrade will ensure a more efficient and secure electricity supply, future-proofing electricity supply for years to come. This project is a key enabler in meeting climate change targets and decarbonising the power system for future generations.”

Since 2021, SONI has carried out several phases of consultation during which the local community have helped inform a site for the new substation and a route for the new overhead line.

SONI are currently engaging directly with landowners who may be impacted by work to upgrade the infrastructure. They are also undertaking “non-intrusive environmental site surveys” in December, “and we would like to take this opportunity to thank landowners who have engaged with us on this.”

"Once the exact location of the new infrastructure is agreed, a further stage of public consultation will be carried out on our final proposals before making a planning submission to the relevant authorities,” added SONI.

SONI project manager, Joseph Fullwood, commented on the progress of this key project and the benefits it will bring to NI consumers: “The Mid Antrim Upgrade is a key project for SONI as it will remove the existing bottleneck on the grid in the Mid Antrim area which is constraining the ability to transmit all the renewable energy generated to areas where demand is greatest.

“We are grateful for the engagement with local communities, elected representatives and landowners which assisted in the identification of a site for the new substation at Terrygowan as well as the preferred route of the overhead line between Terrygowan and Rasharkin.

“In the time ahead, we will be undertaking statutory Pre-Application Community Consultation and further stakeholder engagement ahead of the submission of a planning application to the relevant authorities. We look forward to engaging with the local communities on our final proposals for the Mid Antrim Upgrade Project.”