Rate bills to issued by end of week
This year, bills are being sent to about 840,000 homes and about 75,000 businesses in Northern Ireland.
The bill will set out the amount due for the 2024/25 period.
The Department of Finance said it will include details of any rate relief which has been applied to an account, and also any arrears from previous years that have not been paid.
The amount you pay depends on where you live and the size of your property, but the average household rate bill in Northern Ireland is £1,180.
A wide range of rate reliefs and entitlements are available, including support for those in receipt of Universal Credit through the Rate Rebate Scheme and a discount for pensioners who live on their own.
Land & Property Services (LPS) encourages anyone having difficulty paying rates to contact them for advice on the range of support available.
Full details can be found at www.nidirect.gov.uk/ratespayment
There are a number of ways to pay a rate bill, including by direct debit, online, or via Post Office or PayPoint.
Domestic ratepayers can receive a 4% discount if they pay their bill in full, on or before 10 May 2024.
Businesses may also be able to access a range of rate support schemes.
More details can be found at www.nibusinessinfo.co.uk/content/help-available-business-rates