Permission has been granted for the former Old George Hotel, Caddells Lane, Rathfriland, to be retained as a hostel for up to three years.

Repurposing plans for what is now called ‘The George Hotel’ include two new window openings in the rear elevation, and the conversion of the ground-floor bar, lounge, off-sales and kitchen area to six en-suite bedrooms, two additional bedroom suites, the provision of a new reception area and the provision of a breakfast/coffee shop.

The planning application was lodged by Aidan Foster, Crescent Gardens, Belfast, on behalf of Alan Flynn, 3 Caddells Lane.

Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (ABC) planning officers noted in their report: “The site is the former George Hotel on Caddells Lane and has recently been converted to hostel accommodation, with service area and car park to the rear of the site.

The George Hotel in Caddells Lane, Rathfriland, will be used as a hostel for up to three more years. Credit: Google

“The building is a three-storey, mid-row terrace building from the 19th century, finished in render and with slate roofing.

“The works for this proposal are largely completed and have minimal impact on the external appearance of the building, except for some alterations to the rear window openings.

“The application seeks full planning permission for the retention of a temporary change of use from a hotel to a hostel for up to three years, to include two new window openings in the rear elevation and the conversion of the ground-floor bar, lounge, off-sales and kitchen area to six en-suite bedrooms, two bedroom suites, the provision of a new reception area and the provision of a breakfast/coffee shop.

Visual Amenity

The planned internal layout of the George Hotel, with provision for a number of en-suite bedrooms. Credit: ABC planning portal

“The use of the premises as a hostel would be recognised as an appropriate town-centre use. Officers note the proposal has not significantly altered the design and visual amenity of the existing building.

“With the refurbishment of the building and some alterations to the rear of the building, it is considered the development would maintain and enhance the character and appearance of the streetscape.

“The proposal shall also improve the range of service provision in the town centre. The provision of more residential accommodation within the town centre can also aid in the sustainability and vitality of the area.

“The proposal is located within a town centre with ample public open space, and the site is readily accessible to a public park and community centre 130 metres west of the site.

“There is also ample space to the rear of the site for parking of vehicles and bicycles, and bin storage. It is therefore considered there are appropriate arrangements for public and private amenity for the development.

“The proposal represents a betterment in respect of parking. In consultation with DfI Roads, the competent authority on matters relating to parking standards, they raised no objection.

“In respect of any adverse effect by reason of noise or other disturbance, officers have carried out consultation with Environmental Health, the competent authority on matters of amenity.

“In their response they have raised no objection to the proposal on the basis of noise or other disturbance.”

One letter of objection has been received from a business owner. It states: “We, as business owners of 4 main Street, Rathfriland, objects to any further extension of the George Rathfriland, due to past experience of the residents on our property.”

In response, planning officers wrote: “The objector has not provided a clear indication of the grounds for which they have had negative experiences with the residents of the development, or how it relates to any material planning consideration.”

Planning officers concluded their report as follows: “After undertaking a policy assessment and planning balancing exercise, officers are of the opinion that the proposed development complies with the relevant planning policies. On this basis, it is recommended that planning permission be granted.”

François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter