AN entrepreneurial trio from Rathfriland have turned their passion for country sports into a thriving business.

Alex Graham, Samantha Millar and Zara Wilkinson launched country clothing brand, Gunner and Hound, in early 2023.

The business is based in Rathfriland, with the headquarters and warehouse located at Rathdale House. Whilst not open to the public, this is where they manage all aspects of the operation, from designing the clothing to distribution.

The friends and business partners began working on the brand in February last year, and, by March, they were meeting with a clothing manufacturer to bring their ideas to life and produce their first sample.

​The Gunner and Hound gilet.

“The idea for the business came from a desire to create country clothing that reflected our lifestyle, with a unique twist,” social media manager, Zara, from Ballyroney, explained.

“We envisioned incorporating tweed panelling into a gilet, adding a touch of sophistication to a versatile piece that could be worn in multiple settings - whether out in the field, riding horses, working with gundogs, or even heading to the local pub to catch up with friends.

“With Alex’s background in competitive clay shooting, and spending every Saturday of the season rough shooting in the field and around the ponds, we knew we had the perfect opportunity to create clothing that resonated with those who share this lifestyle.

“We set out to design pieces that we personally loved and were confident others in the country sporting community would appreciate.”

The top dog at Gunner and Hound!

The Gunner and Hound team design all of their own clothing range, from start to finish, alongside their manufacturers.

This includes everything from selecting the materials, creating the designs, and producing mock-ups, to sampling and perfecting each piece.

They take inspiration from the classic British country clothing aesthetic, ensuring that every step of the process reflects Gunner and Hound’s commitment to quality and style.

“Our target audience is those who embrace the country lifestyle and have a deep connection with the outdoors,” customer manager Samantha explained.

​One of the Gunner and Hound branded ¼ zips.

“This includes individuals passionate about hunting, gamekeeping, equestrian activities, farming, and other rural pursuits.

“We currently stock a range of stylish and practical country clothing, including our signature tweed-panelled gilet, designed for versatility whether in the field, riding, working with gundogs, or out at the local pub.

“We’re also excited to launch our new unisex 1/4 zips, incorporating tweed, just in time for Christmas.

“Additionally, we’ll be introducing the Heritage Huntress pyjama set, featuring beautiful hand-drawn designs of pheasants, ducks, and cartridges in a dark navy blue, with designs by local artist Amy Stewart.

​The Heritage Huntress pyjama set, featuring hand-drawn designs.

“Alongside these, we have several other unreleased items launching soon, which we’re incredibly excited about!”

Customers can purchase Gunner and Hound products through their exclusive in-store distributor, RoaleX Equestrian and Country Clothing in Fivemiletown, Co. Tyrone, or at John Norris of Penrith in England.

Additionally, the full range is available to purchase directly from the online shop at www.gunnerandhound.com

So, who are the people behind the business?

Alex’s passion for shooting began at the young age of eight. His love for the outdoors, dogs, and shooting was nurtured from an early age, starting with his first dog, a springer spaniel named Ricky, who was an exceptional all-around gundog.

This passion grew as he spent time shooting with his father, eventually leading him to compete in clay shooting at a high level, earning numerous achievements along the way.

​The Gunner and Hound team, Samantha, Alex and Zara.

Determined to build a career in this field, Alex took a break from working in the family business to spend a year as a gamekeeper in Bushmills, a role he thoroughly enjoyed. However, family obligations called him back to the business, and he had to leave the job behind.

Despite this, his entrepreneurial spirit led him to start his own ventures, and from there, he generated enough resources to launch Gunner and Hound.

This allowed him to return to his roots and pursue his passion for the country lifestyle.

Zara, social media manager, and Samantha, who also handles customer management, work closely together to ensure smooth communication with customers and stockists, thanks to their previous experience as customer advisors.

In addition to managing customer relations, the trio all collaborate on designing new clothing pieces, setting brand goals, and showcasing their collections.

Each year, they attend The Game Fair in England, the largest country show celebrating the full spectrum of country life.

From game foods and hunting traditions to showcasing the essential role dogs play in field sports, The Game Fair is an incredible opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals and immerse themselves in the lifestyle that inspires Gunner and Hound.

The feedback to Gunner and Hound has been “overwhelmingly positive”.

“People have really connected with our designs, especially our unique take on combining style and functionality for the country lifestyle,” Alex explained.

“Customers have praised the quality and versatility of our pieces, particularly our Forest Green and Cranberry tweed-panelled gilets, which has proven to be a favourite.

“The support and enthusiasm we've received so far have validated our vision and given us confidence that we're meeting the needs of the country sporting community.

“The positive reception to our designs has been incredibly encouraging as we continue to grow and develop the brand.”

Alex revealed that Gunner and Hound was named in honour of the family’s black Labrador, ‘Gunner’, who was a cherished companion.

“Though Gunner has passed, his memory lives on through the brand.

“The name also carries a clever dual meaning, symbolising the partnership between hunter and dog - ‘Gunner’ representing the hunter and ‘Hound’ the loyal companion, highlighting the vital role dogs play in game and field sports.”

For more information on the brand and to browse the full clothing range, visit the website: www.gunnerandhound.com

You can also follow Gunner and Hound on Facebook and Instagram!