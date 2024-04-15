Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern Ireland firm, Dunaverty Ltd has celebrated a successful first year as operators of the lifeline ferry service to Rathlin Island, by announcing it has increased its team to 18 staff.

Based in Ballymena, the operator, who also owns and operates Kintra Tours, transported thousands of people to the island since taking over the service in January 2023, in a deal supported by Danske Bank.

From being awarded the vital ferry contract to being operational, Dunaverty Ltd set sail with passengers within two days of the previous service halting early last year, availing of support from Danske Bank to restart the essential ferry service and keep the island connected to the mainland.

Dunaverty Ltd has celebrated a successful first year as operators of the lifeline ferry service to Rathlin Island, by announcing it has increased its team to 18 staff. Pictured are Charles Stewart, director at Dunaverty Ltd, Dawn Hynes, managing director at Dunaverty Ltd and Robert Lynn, business manager at Danske Bank

The company has since expanded its fleet to two vessels, including foot and vehicle passenger boats, which sail up to 10 return journeys per day.

With approximately 150 people living on Rathlin Island, daily commuters from Ballycastle and up to thousands of tourists visiting per year, Dunaverty Ltd’s investment enabled Northern Ireland’s only inhabited offshore island to remain open for business for all those who visit, live and work there.

Making the service more sustainable is also a key priority for Dunaverty Ltd, which has taken part in the Climate Action Programme which Danske Bank co-developed with Business in the Community to help businesses monitor and reduce their carbon footprint and prepare their business for the future.

Charles Stewart, director at Dunaverty Ltd, said: “The ferry service to Rathlin Island is a vital link for the people of our local community and we had to act quickly to take over the service last year. Danske Bank was instrumental in helping us achieve that, and they continue to support us as we develop our business plan and as we look to improve the sustainability of our business.

“We are now focusing on futureproofing the at sea service and investing in our operations to implement further staff training, develop a tailored ticketing system and engaging with the island community through community association forums.”

Robert Lynn, business manager at Danske Bank, added: “A service such as the Rathlin Island Ferry is simply not one that we can do without in Northern Ireland and so we were pleased to work with the Dunaverty Ltd team in keeping this vital connection between the island and the mainland.