The Department for Infrastructure has said that the company which operates the Rathlin Island ferry has ceased trading with immediate effect.

Industrial action, which had affected sailings, had been taking place recently.

Today (Wednesday) the Department for Infrastructure said: “Following several weeks of engagement between the Department and Rathlin Island Ferry Limited in relation to matters arising from the contract between them, including the financial position of the ferry company, the Department received notification today from the company that it is to cease trading with immediate effect.

"The Department recognises the importance of the ferry service for the local community and has been taking forward work on potential contingency arrangements with the expectation that these could be implemented urgently, and which include seeking to protect the interests of the staff as far as possible.

The Department said it was informed today

