Record year of growth for Antrim firm Decision Time

The Northern Ireland provider of governance software products already counts organisations such as KPMG, Royal Mail, and HM Land Registry as customers.

Melin Homes, which owns and manages over 4,000 homes in south east Wales, has now chosen to use the company’s secure, all-in-one platform as well.

In addition to being Decision Time’s 275th customer, Melin is the 80th housing association across the UK and Ireland to opt for the company’s solutions. Decision Time’s other housing association customers include Link Group in Scotland, North Wales Housing Association, and Karbon Homes in England. Decision Time makes it easier for organisations to practice good governance by running effective meetings, managing risk and monitoring strategic performance. It enables CEOs, directors and leaders across any organisation to manage all of these essential requirements in one place. Such has been the demand for its products and services in 2021 that this has been a record year for the company, with new business rising by 41 percent since this time last year.

Decision Time directors (left to right) Sinead Higgins, Geoff Higgins and David Braziel

Geoff Higgins, CEO of Decision Time, says: “Melin Homes is one of the premier housing associations in Wales and it has chosen to manage its meetings, risks and strategic objectives through our secure, all-in-one, easy to use platform. Our solution allows Melin Homes to practice good governance and transform strategic objectives into positive action, with no need for separate board portals, risk registers, or objective management software.”