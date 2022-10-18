The event was part of a series organised by the Labour Market Partnership in collaboration with Age Friendly Causeway to celebrate Positive Ageing Month in October and was part funded by the Department for Communities through their Labour Market Partnership Programme.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said: "Age should not be a barrier to employment opportunities. Our over 50s have a wealth of knowledge and life experiences which they can bring to any organisation.

“In marking Active Ageing Month I am delighted that my Department’s Labour Market Partnership Initiative is focusing on our older workers who are a substantial asset to our community.

“We know that when people find engaging work, it helps with self-esteem and they live fuller lives. Local employers will also benefit widely from the contribution that older workers can make.”

Attendees heard from a range of speakers, including local businesses, on the advantages of employing those aged 50+.

Liam Hinphey, Age-Friendly Coordinator for Causeway Coast and Glens, added: “We are delighted to include this event for employers in our programme as we mark Positive Ageing Month in Causeway Coast and Glens.

