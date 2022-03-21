Register now for second Mid Ulster digital first webinar

This webinar will provide businesses with a practical introduction to Search Engine Optimisation (SEO). Attendees will learn what SEO is and why it is important, as well as the various elements of SEO you need to be aware of. It will also provide step-by-step guidance on how to develop an SEO strategy for your business to improve your search ranking and how to create SEO-friendly content.

Two SEO experts, Daryl Conway and Evie Gates, will share their knowledge and experience, as well as answering your specific questions. Local business, Allen’s Pharmacy, will also share their experience of how investing time in SEO has increased their online visibility and sales.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Paul McLean is encouraging businesses to register, he said: “Following the success of the first digital webinar on eCommerce, you won’t want to miss the second in the series on Search Engine Optimisation. The Council is keen to support businesses on their digital journey and I would encourage Mid Ulster businesses to sign up to the next webinar and hear from the experts and local businesses, who have had success with implementing a successful SEO strategy.”

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Paul McLean is pictured with Daryl Conway, 42 Digital who is delivering the Digital First programme, and Ethna McNamee, Invest NI who has part funded the programme.

The final webinar will take place on Thursday April 7 (10.00am-11.30am) and will focus on the various digital advertising platforms that can be utilised to reach new customers.

The project is part funded by Invest Northern Ireland and the European Regional Development Fund under the Investment for Growth and Jobs Northern Ireland (2014-2020) Programme and Mid Ulster District Council.

The programme is being delivered by 42 Digital Ltd and is designed to support 150 Mid Ulster businesses by December 2022, to grow sales online and create new jobs.