Ballymena’s ‘reimagined’ Ecos Hub has been unveiled as phase one of a plan to develop an Innovation and CleanTech District in the area.

The distinctive site, featuring a choice of conferencing and meeting rooms and 18,000 square feet of digitally-enabled office and co-working space, was showcased at a recent re-launch event.

It is set in 150 acres of parkland, surrounded by a lake and countryside and includes 8km of walking trails and a Secret Garden café.

Currently at capacity, eight companies with over 100 employees are located in the grade A office space at Ecos Hub.

Karen Hastings, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council investment and place manager; Des Garland, regional manager Invest NI; the Deputy Mayor, Councillor Beth Adger MBE; Neil Sherrin, VP sales N. America and Carroll Falls, owner of the Secret Garden Café.

Speaking at the launch, the Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Beth Adger MBE, said: “The Ecos Hub is a conferencing and meeting space venue like no other, it really is a ‘hidden gem’ in Ballymena.

"This event was the perfect opportunity to showcase its fantastic facilities and highlight the ground-breaking companies that have based themselves here in the heart of Mid and East Antrim.

“I would urge any company on the lookout for conferencing, meeting and event space to check out this wonderful venue – you won’t be disappointed.”

Longest Occupant

A re-launch event showcased the Ecos Hub site.

The longest occupant, global digital technology company Plotbox moved in six years ago. It was founded by husband and wife Sean and Leona McAllister, who now lead a team of over 65 employees with an international reach to include the US, Europe and Australia.

The site recently became the new base for the North Eastern regional office of Invest NI, providing a location to meet entrepreneurs who want to start, build or scale new businesses.

In a statement, Mid and East Antrim Council explained the hub is phase one of its “wider vision to create an Innovation and CleanTech district to drive economic growth”.

"It is an exciting time for Mid and East Antrim as council progresses the Belfast Region City Deal projects; one of which is the development of an i4C Innovation and CleanTech Centre, destined for the site of the former St Patrick’s Barracks in Ballymena - incorporating grade A office space alongside maker space and iLAB facilities. This is within close proximity to the Ecos Hub and is scheduled for completion in 2027.”

Ecos Hub includes a conference theatre.

For further information about the Ecos Hub contact [email protected] or midandeastantrim.gov.uk/ecoshub

A choice of conferencing and meeting rooms are available.