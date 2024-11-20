Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Royal British Legion social club “six feet” from Ballyclare’s Main Street is not in the town centre, councillors have been told.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Councll’s Planning Committee has refused permission for change of use of the building at 2 Avondale Drive to three retail outlets after being advised by a planning officer the site “lies immediately outside Ballyclare town centre as defined by the draft Belfast Metropolitan Area Plan” which was published in 2004.

Speaking at a meeting of the Planning Committee, at Mossley Mill, on Monday evening, senior planning officer Ashleigh Wilson said the applicants were asked to demonstrate why the proposed development could not be accommodated within the Ballyclare town centre boundary. She said the applicants indicated that other premises were “unsuitable”.

Ballyclare Alliance Alderman Lewis Boyle told the committee the proposed development is “situated within close proximity to the town centre and just outside the boundary”.

Avondale Drive junction. Photo: Google

He went on to say Ballyclare is “experiencing rapid growth” with numerous housing developments. However, he commented it “lacks necessary investment for sustainable growth”.

He suggested the proposal would “contribute positively to the Ballyclare economy”. Ald Boyle indicated that other properties in Ballyclare were “not in a position that they could be made available for this kind of development”.

Empty Buildings

Macedon Ulster Unionist Councillor Robert Foster stated: “It is not within the town centre. That is the whole ethos of this – whether it is close or not. The town centre is quite extensive and does have quite a lot of empty buildings.”

Former Royal British Legion social club, Ballyclare. Photo: Google

Ald Boyle replied: “It is not within the town centre boundary but it is very central to Ballyclare.” He added it would be “important for the positive development of Ballyclare and restoration of a historic building”.

Ballyclare Independent Cllr Michael Stewart said when the Royal British Legion announced it was to close the social club in Ballyclare, it was “a blow to the town and community which it had served for so many years”.

He went on to say the prospect of investment in the premises was “warmly welcomed by the local community and caused some excitement and optimism in the town”.

Cllr Stewart pointed out the premises are in a “prominent place at the entrance to the main car park of the town”. He stressed the distance of the building to the town centre was less than that between himself and the committee chair in the council chamber.

“Given that proximity, I would urge the committee to accept the proposal. I believe we have a unique opportunity to connect the right developer with the right property at the right time,” he urged.

He added the developer has “gone out of his way to look at alternative properties but none fitted his objective”.

Cllr Foster stated the proposal “would not fall within the town centre first approach”. Cllr Stewart maintained it is “in a prominent position within the town centre, at the entrance to the town”.

“Anyone would perceive that building to be in the town centre. It is within six ft of the town centre. It is an opportunity to have a building developed into retail units,” he insisted.

One of the applicants told the committee he has been “searching all available properties within The Square and Main Street area and “could not secure a suitable site within the town centre”.

Threemilewater DUP Cllr Sam Flanagan commented: “It does seem quite an exhaustive search has been done in Ballyclare centre.

“If we have someone who is an established businessman in this area and has gone to the extent of buying this building and doing it up, in this case, are we not deriving quite a strict interpretation?”

Barry Diamond, the council’s head of planning, said it was “not being strict” but applying policy as this case “requires a town centre first approach”.

Cllr Foster moved the recommendation to refuse planning permission, seconded by Threemilewater Alliance Ald Tom Campbell.

Permission was refused following a vote in which nine members backed the proposal with abstentions from committee chair Ballyclare DUP Cllr Jeannie Archibald-Brown and Cllr Flanagan.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter