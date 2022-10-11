Retail therapy for the Economy Minister in Coleraine

The initiative shone a light on the independent retailers around Northern Ireland with the public choosing their favourites in an online vote. Coleraine was named joint winner with Newtownards.

East Londonderry DUP MLA Maurice Bradley invited Minister Gordon Lyons to Coleraine and last week he visited some of the town’s retailers with BID (Business Improvement District) Manager Jamie ­­­­­Hamil.

“I was delighted to welcome Minister Lyons to Coleraine”, said MLA Bradley.

DUP MLA Maurice Bradley with Economy Minister, Gordon Lyons MLA and Jamie Hamill from the Coleraine BID team

“I can see what the Coleraine BID team are working towards.

“High streets across the Province have been struggling with out of town shopping centres and online shopping, but I do believe that the Coleraine team will enhance our retail offering and make Coleraine a good place to shop for both locals and our booming tourist industry.”

Minister Gordon Lyons added: “I was really pleased to return to my hometown of Coleraine to meet with local retailers and celebrate the town’s success in the recent High Street of the Year Awards.

"Coleraine is the gateway to the North Coast and I am confident that tourism and trade will continue to thrive in the town.”