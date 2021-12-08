Retailer plans to expand Carrickfergus store

They include extensions to the existing supermarket to provide a larger sales area, as well as additional car parking, landscaping and associated site works.

A spokesperson for Lidl said: "For many years we’ve had an ambition to increase the footprint of our presence in the thriving and vibrant community of Carrickfergus and we’re pleased to confirm that we are currently taking steps to move forward with this expansion on our existing site.

"We have submitted a planning application to Mid and East Antrim Council proposing to extend our current sales floor to offer the local community a larger range and variety of products as well as an enhanced shopping experience in store."

Lidl Carrickfergus (image Google maps).

Confirming an application for the extension had been submitted at the end of November, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council added: "Consideration of the application is at an early stage and a decision is not due until sometime in the New Year."

Meanwhile, a planning application has been lodged with the council for a new restaurant and apartments in Carrickfergus town centre - read more here.

