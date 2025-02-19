Rory finds his happy place on Strangford Lough

Activity Centre MD aims to show guests the beauty of natural surroudings

For generations, the Martin family have made their home on the banks of Strangford Lough and now, after many years of experience in the tourism and hospitality industry, Rory Martin is aiming to share his passion for the area with others.

A Leisure Management graduate from Glasgow Caledonian University, Rory started sailing at the age of seven and is now the Managing Director of Strangford Lough Activity Centre – a quirky, experiential adventure centre nestled in the rolling drumlins of County Down.

Eager to highlight the best of Strangford Lough, and enthusiastic about the wealth of opportunities the tourism and hospitality industry provides, Rory decided to pursue his passion and start his own business.

Rory Martin on a paddleboard

Rory said: “I have always been in tourism and hospitality. I started working in bars before I went to university and when I came back home as a graduate, I got a job managing the Oaks Restaurant and Bar in Darragh Cross.

“I have also worked at Exploris Aquarium in Portaferry, the Share Discovery Village in County Fermanagh and Colin Glen Forest Park in Belfast. I have a fair bit of experience and decided it was time to go all in and chase my dream.

“Becoming my own boss was a new experience for me but getting the opportunity to work with my wife on this project has been fantastic. A career in the tourism and hospitality industry can provide a great work/life balance.

“You get to meet so many amazing people and seeing the smiles on their faces is extremely rewarding but when the working day is done, it isn’t a job you have to take home with you. There is something very special about that.”

Rory Martin

Encouraging anyone interested in getting involved in the tourism and hospitality industry to do so, Rory says the key to success is simply good people skills.

He said: “This is a terrific industry with so many opportunities for people from all walks of life.

“I’ve built a career in this industry. We have people here who are just starting out and even those in their late 50s who are making money from their hobby.

“There is fantastic flexibility here but it is all about the customer and how you interact with them. Everything else can be taught. We can provide you with a pathway to obtain qualifications and of course, lots of great experience.

Rory Martin on Strangford Lough

“Meeting so many different people each day, getting out in the fresh air, the exercise and spending time on the water is just great, I couldn’t be happier.

“Strangford Lough is in my blood, my dad is a bit of a salty sea dog and I have a real passion for this area and love showcasing the best of it to everyone that comes to our activity centre.”

“We are always looking at developing new experiences for people to enjoy. These experiences include our paddle board and yoga sessions and our electric bike tours,” said Rory.

“We partner with a range of local providers to try and come up with ideas that will be fun and interesting for our guests. At the end of the day, it’s all about the people, if they leave happy, we’re happy.”

While Rory and his colleagues are enjoying the flexibility, freedom and sense of purpose a role in Northern Ireland’s thriving tourism and hospitality industry allows, Tourism NI are encouraging more people to embrace a career in this fantastic sector through their Make It Here Campaign.

If you are starting out, considering switching careers, or looking for a part-time role and want to learn more about working in the tourism and hospitality industry, visit www.makeyourcareer.co.uk for further information. To find out more about Strangford Lough Activity Centre, visit www.discovernorthernireland.com.