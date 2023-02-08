Royal Hillsborough set to be showcased in Westminster tourism initiative

Royal Hillsborough set to be showcased in Westminster tourism initiativ e

King’s Charles III’s Northern Ireland residence is to be showcased at a special Westminster event to help boost the Co Down economy.

The tourism initiative for Royal Hillsborough has been facilitated by Lagan Valley MP, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson at the UK parliament.

The networking event was due to take place earlier last year with £35,000 of funding ring-fenced by the local authority. However, the death of Queen Elizabeth II resulted in its postponement until March 2023.

A Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council official said: “The purpose of the initiative is to showcase local business and promote trade and tourism opportunities, whilst also affording Lisburn and Castlereagh companies the opportunity to develop partnerships and deepen commercial opportunities between NI and London, UK business.

