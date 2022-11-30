Louise Brogan, owner of LinkedIn with Louise, a global LinkedIn marketing agency forprofessional services, has been recognised for her dedication to helping NI’s small and independent businesses to thrive at a Royal reception in Buckingham Palace.

Louise received recognition from King Charles III.

The reception brought over 400 economy ministers, small business owner and ‘high profile’ entrepreneurs such as Dragons Den’s Peter Jones and Mary

Portas ‘Queen of Shops’ together.

However, only 10 ‘VIPs’ were invited to receive an audience with King Chares III, Prince Edward, the Duke of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent, of which Louise was one.

Louise has been a longstanding champion of the Small Business Saturday campaign, this year taking place on December 3, and is leading efforts to encourage the public to support the initiative, and other small firms across Northern Ireland to get involved.

Commenting on the importance of Small Business Saturday and her recognition from King Charles III, Louise said: “Small Business Saturday spotlights the important role that small businesses play in our communities and showcases the love that people have for local firms.

"It’s a vital campaign that makes a big impact all year round. Support from the public for small firms is absolutely essential, particularly as business owners all over the country face a challenging winter ahead.

“Small, independent and local businesses from all industries are the life and soul of Northern Ireland. My own business started out small and with the right help and direction, it is now thriving and growing year after year.

"Helping other small businesses to do the same is my passion. Being recognised for this personally by our new King and extended members of the Royal

family is a highlight in my career so far, and one that I will be telling my children and grandchildren about in years to come.”

On Small Business Saturday customers across the UK go out and support all types of small businesses, from independent shops and restaurants to small service and b2b based businesses like accountants and digital marketers.

