Lidl Northern Ireland has opened the doors to its largest store in the region, following the completion of a £9m project in Coleraine.

Spanning 2,514 square metres, the expanded store at Riverside Retail Park has created eight new jobs, bringing the total team employed at Lidl’s Coleraine store to 30.

Local rugby legend and former Irish international Andrew Trimble joined Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Councillor Ciarán McQuillan to welcome customers and cut the ribbon on the new store on Thursday, February 27.

Lidl Northern Ireland also celebrated the new store opening by donating £1,000 in store vouchers to two local charities, the Zachary Geddis Break the Silence Trust and Coleraine Men’s Group, further demonstrating its commitment to supporting local communities and causes.

Pictured at the official opening are L-R: Tomas Fusek, Lidl Coleraine Store Manager; Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Cllr Ciarán McQuillan; Andrew Trimble; Ivan Ryan, Regional Managing Director, Lidl Northern Ireland. CREDIT CONSELLO PR

Early bird shoppers first through the doors received Lidl shopping vouchers to redeem against their shop, whilst in-store celebrations included opening day entertainment, middle aisle offers and tasty in-store product sampling.

Comprising the largest solar power network of any Lidl store in Ireland, the new Coleraine store has achieved an EPC A+ Energy Rating, which is the highest possible rating for energy efficiency, certifying it as the most energy efficient Lidl supermarket in Northern Ireland. The store is also Lidl’s most energy efficient store in its network of 225 stores across the island of Ireland.

Commenting on the retailer’s first store opening of 2025, Ivan Ryan, Regional Managing Director for Lidl Northern Ireland, said: "We are delighted to officially open the doors to our largest store in Northern Ireland today. This investment reflects our ongoing commitment to enhancing and upgrading our store network and providing the best possible shopping experience for our customers.

"Sustainability and energy efficiency have been carefully considered throughout every phase of this store’s development, and we are proud to say that it is not only the largest Lidl store in Northern Ireland, but also one of the most sustainable in our network.”

L-R: Sarah McKenna, Sales Operations Director, Lidl Northern Ireland; Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Cllr Ciarán McQuillan; Andrew Trimble; Tomas Fusek, Lidl Coleraine Store Manager; Pawel Sulima, Sales Operations Director at Lidl Northern Ireland; Ivan Ryan, Regional Managing Director, Lidl Northern Ireland. CREDIT CONSELLO PR

Andrew Trimble reflected on Lidl’s commitment to supporting local communities: "As someone who was born and raised in Coleraine, I’ve always valued the importance of community. That’s why I’m proud to partner with Lidl Northern Ireland for this milestone store opening in my hometown. Lidl’s commitment to local job creation, sustainability and community support reflects the very best of what makes this region special.”