Rural business development grants open for application

The scheme is open for applications on Wednesday 4 May and closes at 12noon on Tuesday 31 May. Grant aid from £500 - £4,999 is available for projects costing up to £20,000.

Businesses interested in applying must attend a pre-application workshop which will take place virtually on the dates and times below:

Monday 25 April - 10am and 3pm

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Paul McLean is pictured with John Porter, Mid Ulster Trailers, who received a grant from the Rural Business Development Grant Scheme in 2020.

Wednesday 27 April - 10am and 7pm

Thursday 28 April - 10am and 7pm

Tuesday 3 May - 10am and 3pm

Monday 16 May - 10am and 7pm

To register for a pre-application workshop please email [email protected] stating your preferred date and time. Workshops will last approximately one hour in duration.

Chair of the Council, Councillor Paul McLean visited Mid Ulster Trailers, previous recipients of the grant scheme. He said: “The Rural Business Development Grant Scheme can help rural micro businesses, like Mid Ulster Trailers, purchase that piece of equipment, machinery or software that will make a huge difference to their day to day operation, performance and growth. In this case, Mid Ulster Trailers were able to purchase a scissor lift that has made a great difference to their production line.

“Why not sign up for a pre-application workshop today and see how your business could benefit from the Rural Business Development Grant Scheme.”