Rural Cushendall now connected to Fibrus Broadband

The new infrastructure has been rolled out by Fibrus who began work in the rural parts of Cushendall in May this year.

Plans to make the town itself connectable are scheduled to commence next summer.

Shane Haslem, Chief Operating Officer at Fibrus, said: “Fibrus was established to enhance the lives of those living in rural areas like those surrounding Cushendall. For too long, rural areas right across NI have gone without quality connectivity services, despite being a hub for local businesses and family homes."

Over 500 homes and businesses in the rural parts of Cushendall and the surrounding area are now connectable

North Antrim MP Ian Paisley said: “I am delighted with the work that Fibrus has carried out in the rural areas surrounding Cushendall. Providing rural areas with full fibre broadband will enhance the daily lives of local residents and businesses by giving them access to a reliable broadband connection.

“This rollout is part of a wider £165m investment across NI aimed at delivering critical digital infrastructure that will help transform the broadband connectivity landscape.”

Councillor Margaret Anne McKillop said: “I am excited to see how Fibrus can positively impact an increasing number of rural communities as their plans to expand start coming into effect. I look forward to seeing Cushendall being made connectable next year.”