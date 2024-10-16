Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Seasonal jobs, distance from healthcare and education and limited childcare access – these are just some of the issues facing rural women, according to North Antrim’s only female MLA.

Alliance North Antrim MLA Sian Mulholland said International Day of Rural Women on October 15 highlighted “the unique challenges they face, challenges that are often amplified by the rural settings they live in.”

“In North Antrim, where so many women live in rural settings, job insecurity remains a significant concern. Many women in our area rely on seasonal or part-time work, leaving them vulnerable to economic fluctuations. This not only affects their financial stability, but also limits their ability to plan for the future.

“Childcare is a further challenge, with fewer childcare facilities available and long waiting lists for those that exist, many rural women are forced to choose between pursuing work or education and fulfilling their caregiving roles. This not only hampers their professional growth but also perpetuates cycles of disadvantage in our communities.

Alliance North Antrim MLA Sian Mulholland, the constituency’s only female MLA, has called for greater recognition of the challenges rural women face. CREDIT ALLIANCE

“Rural women also often find themselves miles away from essential healthcare, educational resources, and social services. The lack of reliable and frequent public transport only exacerbates the situation. For women who are already balancing multiple responsibilities, the additional strain of simply trying to access these services can feel insurmountable.

“We must work together to ensure that women in North Antrim and beyond have access to quality jobs, essential services, and affordable childcare. By lifting the barriers they face, we empower not just women, but entire rural communities.”