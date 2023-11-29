Ryan’s eyes on the prizes as Banbridge man’s new website takes off
Having identified a gap in this particular market he realised that no one was really offering sought after clothing, accessories and other trending merchandise.
He is now adding to his prize list by offering cash prizes, local getaways and other top tech, RAFLZ.UK commenced with a number of high end items.
Advertisement
Advertisement
It was no surprise that given the interest in the local community that business woman Sheila Barry from well-known Banbridge retailer Donaghy’s was a winner of a Charlotte Tilbury and Bobbi Brown cosmetic bundle.
Ryan has grown RAFLZ through various advertising campaigns and has built up a strong steady stream of followers.
He has also put money back into the community through sponsorship of local sporting clubs has formed a close bond with many. RAFLZ currently supports the charity Prostate Cancer UK.
Ryan hopes that the site goes from strength to strength and whilst offering low entry costs and low ticket quantities it creates high chances of winning. Coupled with the prospect of free draws Ryan believes that it makes for an exciting platform to visit.