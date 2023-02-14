Young entrepreneur, Dylan Nelson decided to launch his own business - Dylan’s Candles Co - from his kitchen table after developing his own business plan through Maghera Cross Community Link’s Personal Youth Development Programme.

In May 2022 the 23-year-old purchased a ‘candle starter kit’, after several months of experimenting with different types of wax and scents, he made the decision to change his hobby to a business.

Fast forward eight months, Dylan is now smelling sweet success, with sales booming and local businesses, Perfect Touch and Glasses Pharmacy, stocking his candles.

All candles are hand poured and made with 100% soy wax, making them vegan friendly. As well as candles, Dylan offers wax melts available in a wide range of scents. All products can be added to gift sets, making perfect presents!

Dylan Nelson with a selection of his candles.

Dylan has been working to expand his product ranges, to include a wide range of scents. His current fragrances include orange blossom, lavender, sea breeze, sweet honeysuckle and baby powder.

Dylan has been enrolled on Maghera Cross Community Link’s Personal Youth Development Programme (funded by International Fund for Ireland, managed by Rural Action) since April 2021.

Through this programme he has received personalised learning, skills and employment opportunities to prepare him for the world of work.

PYDP has provided Dylan with the opportunity to receive accredited and non-accredited training in Good Relations, Personal Development, Employability/Education Skills Development and Community/Social Development.

Dyan Nelson pictured with Fergal O’Donnell from Insight Solutions.

Two of the most recent qualifications Dylan completed, OCN Level 2 Social Media and OCN Level 3 Business Development Skills, presented him with many opportunities. Dylan created his business plan for his new venture, as well as giving him the knowledge and tools to create a strong social media presence.

Dylan has also received one to one mentoring support through the programme, which has helped to increase his confidence to take the next step for his business.

Dylan is currently receiving employability support for his business from staff at the centre, as well as Fergal O’Donnell from Insight Solutions, through the Personal Youth Development Programme.

Dylan can be contacted on his Facebook or Instagram page ‘Dylan’s Candles’ or via email: [email protected]

Some of Dylan's sweet smelling candles.

