Say goodbye to wastefulness at Lisburn’s new refill grocery store
The new business is the latest to open its doors benefiting from funding received through the Council’s Urban Investment Fund.
Co-founder Julie Hoey said: “SONAS is proud to be a recipient of The Urban Investment Fund. This financial support has played a pivotal role in our journey to redefine the local grocery store experience and embrace eco-conscious practices.
"At SONAS, we're not just another run-of-the-mill retailer. We're redefining the local grocery store experience where we ditch the plastic. We're all about valuing our customers and sharing a commitment to protect ‘People, Place, and Planet’.
"Our commitment to sustainability drives every decision we make, so we're big on refillable and packaging-free products.
"You can fill up your own containers or borrow one from us. Say goodbye to overbuying and wastefulness – get exactly what you need, save some cash, and enjoy better, tastier food.
"And when you're ready to indulge, take a seat in our café. We've got the taste without the waste – think mouth-watering seasonal foods that nourish your body and inspire healthier eating. “
Councillor John Laverty BEM, the Council’s Chair of Regeneration and Growth added: “SONAS exemplifies the positive impact of this initiative, contributing to the ongoing rejuvenation of our high street and diversifying the retail landscape.
"I would like to encourage more local entrepreneurs with promising business ideas to explore the opportunities available and contribute to the ongoing success of our high street.”