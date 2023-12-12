Register
BREAKING

Say goodbye to wastefulness at Lisburn’s new refill grocery store

SONAS, a new a cooperative grocery store has opened its doors at 35-3 Market Square in Lisburn.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 12th Dec 2023, 12:08 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 12:08 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The new business is the latest to open its doors benefiting from funding received through the Council’s Urban Investment Fund.

Co-founder Julie Hoey said: “SONAS is proud to be a recipient of The Urban Investment Fund. This financial support has played a pivotal role in our journey to redefine the local grocery store experience and embrace eco-conscious practices.

"At SONAS, we're not just another run-of-the-mill retailer. We're redefining the local grocery store experience where we ditch the plastic. We're all about valuing our customers and sharing a commitment to protect ‘People, Place, and Planet’.

Most Popular
SONAS co-founder Julie Hoey welcomes Councillor John Laverty BEM, Chair of Regeneration and Growth to the new store in Market Square. Pic credit: Matt MackeySONAS co-founder Julie Hoey welcomes Councillor John Laverty BEM, Chair of Regeneration and Growth to the new store in Market Square. Pic credit: Matt Mackey
SONAS co-founder Julie Hoey welcomes Councillor John Laverty BEM, Chair of Regeneration and Growth to the new store in Market Square. Pic credit: Matt Mackey

"Our commitment to sustainability drives every decision we make, so we're big on refillable and packaging-free products.

"You can fill up your own containers or borrow one from us. Say goodbye to overbuying and wastefulness – get exactly what you need, save some cash, and enjoy better, tastier food.

Read More
£26m funding for 'Destination Royal Hillsborough' gains significant progress wit...

"And when you're ready to indulge, take a seat in our café. We've got the taste without the waste – think mouth-watering seasonal foods that nourish your body and inspire healthier eating. “

Councillor John Laverty BEM, the Council’s Chair of Regeneration and Growth added: “SONAS exemplifies the positive impact of this initiative, contributing to the ongoing rejuvenation of our high street and diversifying the retail landscape.

"I would like to encourage more local entrepreneurs with promising business ideas to explore the opportunities available and contribute to the ongoing success of our high street.”

Related topics:LisburnCouncilPeople