SONAS, a new a cooperative grocery store has opened its doors at 35-3 Market Square in Lisburn.

The new business is the latest to open its doors benefiting from funding received through the Council’s Urban Investment Fund.

Co-founder Julie Hoey said: “SONAS is proud to be a recipient of The Urban Investment Fund. This financial support has played a pivotal role in our journey to redefine the local grocery store experience and embrace eco-conscious practices.

"At SONAS, we're not just another run-of-the-mill retailer. We're redefining the local grocery store experience where we ditch the plastic. We're all about valuing our customers and sharing a commitment to protect ‘People, Place, and Planet’.

SONAS co-founder Julie Hoey welcomes Councillor John Laverty BEM, Chair of Regeneration and Growth to the new store in Market Square. Pic credit: Matt Mackey

"Our commitment to sustainability drives every decision we make, so we're big on refillable and packaging-free products.

"You can fill up your own containers or borrow one from us. Say goodbye to overbuying and wastefulness – get exactly what you need, save some cash, and enjoy better, tastier food.

"And when you're ready to indulge, take a seat in our café. We've got the taste without the waste – think mouth-watering seasonal foods that nourish your body and inspire healthier eating. “

Councillor John Laverty BEM, the Council’s Chair of Regeneration and Growth added: “SONAS exemplifies the positive impact of this initiative, contributing to the ongoing rejuvenation of our high street and diversifying the retail landscape.