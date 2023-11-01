Search for the Borough’s best Christmas window displays set to get underway

The annual competition to find the businesses with the best dressed Christmas window displays in Causeway Coast and Glens is set to return.

Denise Loughrey of Artisan Glass NI, Geraldine Wills (left) and Catrina McNeill, Council’s Town and Village Management officers, launch this year’s Christmas window display competition. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council

Town centre businesses are being urged to get into the festive spirit early and showcase their visual merchandising and creative skills. Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council will launch the competition to find the best festive display on Thursday, 16 November.

In a change from previous years, the winners from Ballycastle, Ballymoney, Coleraine and Limavady will be selected and will receive their award on the evening of the Christmas light switch on in their town: Ballymoney – Thursday, 16 November; Limavady – Saturday, 18 November; Ballycastle – Thursday, 23 November; Coleraine – Friday, 24 November.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Steven Callaghan, said: “Our annual Christmas window competition display is a great way

Denise Loughrey of Artisan Glass NI designed and produced the trophies for the 2023 Christmas window display competition. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council

for Council to promote some truly creative retailers across the Borough and a fantastic opportunity for businesses to celebrate the season and create an atmosphere of excitement and joy for shoppers and visitors alike.

“It is amazing to see so many of our local businesses going above and beyond each year, providing a wonderful shopping experience and encouraging people to ‘Shop Local’ this Christmas and support our business community. I am very much looking forward to seeing the creativity on display and I want to wish all our businesses the best of luck.”

There is no need to formally enter the competition. Anyone with a shop window, large or small, in any of the named towns and villages, can take part in the competition. All you need to do is have your window dressed in a festive theme by the dates outlined above. Businesses in Ballymoney, Limavady, Ballycastle and Coleraine who would like to take part must have their windows completed by the Christmas light switch on dates in their respective towns.

The judging for the other towns and villages will take place from 27 November - 1 December, with winners being announced week commencing Monday, 4 December.

Before dressing their windows, participating businesses are asked to consider the following judging criteria: Originality / creativity; Visual impact; Festivity. One winner will be selected from the following towns: Ballycastle, Ballykelly, Ballymoney, Bushmills, Coleraine, Cushendall, Dungiven, Garvagh, Kilrea, Limavady, Portrush and Portstewart.

There will also be one winner selected from the artisan traders at the Causeway Speciality Market for the best dressed stall. The Causeway Speciality Market will be in Coleraine town centre on Saturday 9 and 16 December. The winner of the best dressed stall will be announced on 16 December.

In recognition of their creative efforts the winners will each receive a bespoke trophy, designed and produced by Artisan Glass NI. Artisan Glass NI specialises in unique fused glass made by Denise Loughrey. Each piece is handmade by Denise at her workshop located in Portrush. The glass is hand cut and fired in a kiln.