Share Energy proudly sponsors the 30 Under 30 Northern Ireland Climate Change-Makers programme

Empowering the next generation of climate leaders Share Energy is proud to announce its sponsorship of the 30 Under 30 Northern Ireland Climate Change-Makers programme, an initiative dedicated to developing the next generation of climate leaders.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Developed by Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, this programme supports 30 leaders under the age of 30 who are making a difference in tackling climate change in association with Podiem. Through a series of expert-led workshops and accredited Carbon Literacy Training, participants will gain the skills and knowledge needed to drive sustainability efforts in Northern Ireland and beyond.

Damian Wilson, CEO at Share Energy commented: “At Share Energy, we believe in the power of innovation and education to create a more sustainable future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Climate change is one of the most pressing challenges of our time. Supporting young leaders through initiatives like 30 Under 30 aligns perfectly with our mission to promote smart energy solutions and drive sustainable change.”

The 30 Under 30 Northern Ireland Climate Change-Makers programme supports 30 leaders under the age of 30 who are making a difference in tackling climate change.

The 30 Under 30 programme will focus on critical topics such as biodiversity, leadership and health and wellbeing, equipping participants with the tools needed to make a lasting impact.

Damian continued: “This programme is more than an award – it is a platform for action. Share Energy is excited to be part of this transformative journey, helping to inspire and empower the next wave of climate advocates.”

Jenna Potter, 30 Under 30 Manager commented “I am delighted to welcome Share Energy as a sponsor of the 30 under 30 programme. Working together, we will continue to develop 30 emerging leaders to help fight the climate emergency in Northern Ireland. It is critically important that we develop the next generation of climate leaders help make a difference in our community.”