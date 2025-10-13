Concerned patrons have taken to social media to enquire if they will be refunded for bookings made with a Portstewart hotel and restaurant which closed its doors unexpectedly at the weekend.

Me & Mrs Jones, the 4-star boutique hotel and wine bar located at The Diamond, posted a notice on its premises on Friday, October 10, stating ‘Hotel Closed until further notice’, citing ‘entering into a refurbishment project for upgrades’.

The closure notice has raised eyebrows among locals, particularly given the hotel’s history. This is not the first time the plush 20-bedroom property has shut its doors. First opened in 2012, the hotel closed shortly after, with the owners later re-launching it.

Local residents and visiting guests have expressed surprise and disappointment at the sudden closure, especially as it comes with no prior warning.

The lack of a reopening timeline has led to speculation, though there is no official word beyond the refurbishment notice.

A number of people took to the hotel Facebook page to enquire about refunds on bookings.

One wrote: “Can you please clarify if you’re closed as we have paid for a booking this month” with another saying “Can you offer any indication of when you will be reopening to the public?”