Businesses in the Three Mile Water and Macedon District Electoral Areas are being urged to avail of a recently launched shopfront improvement initiative.

A spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Council explained: “The project aims to support businesses in Three Mile Water and Macedon which have not previously received support, to improve the appearance of their shopfronts making them more visually attractive and appealing to residents and visitors.

“New window dressings, painting works, planting and new signage are just some of the enhancements businesses could avail of through this scheme which will improve footfall and increase trade in our local communities.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mayor, Ald Stephen Ross said: “Businesses in our communities are a lifeline to many residents that can’t travel to the town centres.

Ald Stephen Ross, Cllr Mark Cooper BEM and Alan Johnston (Development Manager Monkstown Community Forum) at the launch of the shopfront scheme.

“It’s important council supports these businesses to make their premises more inviting and keep our borough a welcoming and vibrant place to live, visit, work, and invest.

Advertisement

Advertisement