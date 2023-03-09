A spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Council explained: “The project aims to support businesses in Three Mile Water and Macedon which have not previously received support, to improve the appearance of their shopfronts making them more visually attractive and appealing to residents and visitors.
“New window dressings, painting works, planting and new signage are just some of the enhancements businesses could avail of through this scheme which will improve footfall and increase trade in our local communities.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mayor, Ald Stephen Ross said: “Businesses in our communities are a lifeline to many residents that can’t travel to the town centres.
“It’s important council supports these businesses to make their premises more inviting and keep our borough a welcoming and vibrant place to live, visit, work, and invest.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“I’d encourage business owners to complete an expression of interest form (call 02890340000) for this support.”