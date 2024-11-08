Signing of Mid South West Growth agreement in Cookstown 'marks a pivotal step'
The Heads of Terms Agreement for the Growth Deal sets out a commitment by the partners to deliver on a suite of catalyst Infrastructure, Regeneration, Tourism, Innovation and Digital projects that will contribute to the objectives of the Mid South West Regional Economic Strategy.
The investment package comprises a commitment of £126 million each from the Northern Ireland Executive and UK Government, enhanced by an additional £18.5 million in government funding from the Executive for the A4 Enniskillen Southern Bypass and the Ulster American Folk Park, as well as contributions of approximately £8 million from the Mid South West Region Councils and the potential for substantial private sector investment bringing the potential investment to over £330m.
The signing at The Burnavon came a week after the Chancellor’s confirmation in the Autumn Budget that the UK Government would fund the two remaining Northern Ireland Growth Deals.
First Minister Michelle O’Neill MLA deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly MLA, Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald MLA, Infrastructure Minister John O'Dowd and the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, the Rt Hon Hilary Benn MP addressed those in attendance ahead of the signing and spoke of a firm commitment to investing in the region and of boosting economic prosperity and sustainable development.
First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “It’s a hugely positive day for local communities as we celebrate the signing of the Heads of Terms for the Mid South West Growth Deal.
“We fought hard as an Executive to ensure this significant piece of funding was delivered to drive investment and create more jobs throughout our towns, villages and cities.
“I look forward to working with local councils and people to see the development of exciting projects including the A29 Cookstown Bypass, the A4 Enniskillen Southern Bypass, the Ulster American Folk Park redevelopment and the Armagh Gaol restoration.
“This game-changing deal will help to unlock our economic potential, promote regional balance and see the delivery of transformative infrastructure, education and tourism projects. I am committed to driving forward real and positive change and creating the best opportunities for all.”
The 12 project proposals included in the MSW Growth Deal are:
A4 Enniskillen Southern Bypass
A29 Cookstown Bypass
Armagh Gaol Restoration and Transformation Project
Ulster American Folk Park redevelopment
Cuilcagh Lakelands Landscape Project enhancements
Robotics Automation Packaging Innovation Centre
Agri-Bio innovation Centre
Green Energy District
Desertcreat Green Innovation Park
Green Hydrogen Distribution Network
Concrete Sustainability Innovation Centre
Green Industrial Challenge Fund.